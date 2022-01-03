‘Ayeza Khan has ten times more followers than Esra Bilgiç,’ says Yasir Hussian

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain, who is not happy with the Turkish engagements with Pakistani media and fashion industries and has publicly criticized the Turkish talent in Pakistan’s showbiz sector, recently discussed the issue on a local channel show hosted by actor Nauman Ijaz.

When asked by the host why he is against Turkish actors being given local projects, Hussain explained, “I feel that the way Turkish stars have been endorsing perfumes and such [in Pakistan], didn’t you [Nauman Ijaz] play Balaaj in Dasht? So, you know how to ride horses as well. You are also capable of doing that. Adnan Siddiqui can do it, and so can Humayun Saeed.“

Following his response, Ijaz suggested the possibility of Turkish stars being enlisted for endorsements due to their larger fanbase. He said, “Maybe people believe that Turkish stars have a bigger canvas. They are more renowned than us.”

While addressing the follower count race on social media between Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç and Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, he stated, “That is not the case at all. In fact, the woman that has six million followers now didn’t even have a million before she started working in Pakistan. Ayeza Khan has ten times more followers than that.”

Previously, Yasir drove social media attention after a netizen asked him how he might boost his Instagram followers. The Jhooti star replied that he should ask Pakistani famous actresses, Mahira Khan, and Ayeza Khan.