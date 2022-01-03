Ayeza Khan kicks off New Year 2022 with a trip to Dubai
Ayeza Khan, the true diva of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, starts her New Year with a luxurious trip to Dubai with her family. The famed actress is currently exploring Dubai with her daughter Hoorain Taimoor and shared her Dubai diaries with her fans.
Turning to Instagram, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress shared adorable photos of herself with her daughter having fun at Dubai Zoo.
Ayeza has a large social media following and is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. She kept her fans engaged with her beautiful and captivating pictures.
