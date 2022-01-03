Ayeza Khan kicks off New Year 2022 with a trip to Dubai 

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 06:20 pm
Ayeza Khan kicks off New Year 2022 with a trip to Dubai 

Ayeza Khan kicks off New Year 2022 with a trip to Dubai 

Ayeza Khan, the true diva of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, starts her New Year with a luxurious trip to Dubai with her family. The famed actress is currently exploring Dubai with her daughter Hoorain Taimoor and shared her Dubai diaries with her fans.

Turning to Instagram, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress shared adorable photos of herself with her daughter having fun at Dubai Zoo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza has a large social media following and is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. She kept her fans engaged with her beautiful and captivating pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Read More

9 mins ago
Hadiqa Kiani to release her first single 'Humsafar' from her album Vasl tonight

Hadiqa Kiani, a musician-turned-actor, reminds us that just because she's acting these...
17 mins ago
BTS singer Jungkook impresses fans with his boxing skills: Watch Video

Jungkook, the lead singer of BTS, has a vast list of talents,...
18 mins ago
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are about to make it official

Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter are speculated to be the new couple...
34 mins ago
Dum Mastam to air in theatres this Eid

Dum Mastam, Adnan Siddiqui's first feature film, starring Amar Khan and Imran...
48 mins ago
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor continue their ‘healthy Monday’

It's the first Monday of the year 2022, so it has to...
55 mins ago
Trailer for the final season for Peaky Blinders in out now

Peaky Blinders' gave us a glimpse of the sixth and final season...