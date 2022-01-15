Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 11:18 pm

Ayeza Khan opts for a classic monotone look for her birthday

Ayeza Khan opts for a classic monotone look for her birthday Photo: Instagram

Ayeza Khan is focused on delivering tremendous style goals. On her birthday, the Meharposh heroine was seen donning a classic monochromatic outfit.

 

The diva of Koi Chand Rakh celebrates her birthday on January 15th. However, the photo she posted was from a celebration earlier to her birthday.

Nadia Hussain, Saba Faisal, and designer Maria B were among those who wished the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor a happy birthday on Instagram.

