Ayeza Khan opts for a classic monotone look for her birthday Photo: Instagram

Ayeza Khan is focused on delivering tremendous style goals. On her birthday, the Meharposh heroine was seen donning a classic monochromatic outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)



The diva of Koi Chand Rakh celebrates her birthday on January 15th. However, the photo she posted was from a celebration earlier to her birthday.

Nadia Hussain, Saba Faisal, and designer Maria B were among those who wished the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor a happy birthday on Instagram.