Ayeza Khan speaks out on adoption rumour about her son Rayan

Ayeza Khan, the timeless beauty and outstanding actress break the silence on the adoption rumour about her son Rayan Taimoor.

In her old interview, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress answered a couple of questions about herself. While answering many questions, the diva said one of the fans asked about the worst rumour about her son Rayan. According to the actress, she has heard the rumour about adopting her son for someone else’s.

Read more: Ayeza Khan opts for a classic monotone look for her birthday

The actress addresses the rumour, claiming that people find it difficult to believe she was pregnant at the time. This is why many people assumed her son was adopted.

It should be noted that Ayeza has two children with the actor and host, Danish Taimoor, Hoorian and Rayan.

Watch the complete interview here: