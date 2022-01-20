Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 07:15 pm

Ayeza Khan speaks out on adoption rumour about her son Rayan

Ayeza Khan, the timeless beauty and outstanding actress break the silence on the adoption rumour about her son Rayan Taimoor.

In her old interview, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress answered a couple of questions about herself. While answering many questions, the diva said one of the fans asked about the worst rumour about her son Rayan. According to the actress, she has heard the rumour about adopting her son for someone else’s.

Read more: Ayeza Khan opts for a classic monotone look for her birthday

The actress addresses the rumour, claiming that people find it difficult to believe she was pregnant at the time. This is why many people assumed her son was adopted.

It should be noted that Ayeza has two children with the actor and host, Danish Taimoor, Hoorian and Rayan.

Watch the complete interview here:

Read More

1 hour ago
Eva B breaking the glass ceiling by being the first women Rapper in Pakistan

The second episode of Coke Studio season 14 premiered on Wednesday night,...
1 hour ago
Cardi B pledges to cover the burial fees of all 17 victims of Bronx appartment

Cardi B and New York Mayor Eric Adams have teamed together to...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Hareem Shah's Killer dance move Sets the Internet on Fire

Hareem Shah, a controversial TikToker and social media celebrity, has gone viral...
2 hours ago
Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Last Monday, the producers of Netflix's iconic royal drama The Crown began...
2 hours ago
PSL 2022 Anthem Singer Aima Baig Deceives FBR

Aima Baig, the PSL 2022 anthem singer, is in the news for...
2 hours ago
Robert Pattinson may do a film with Korean director Bong-Joon-ho

Robert Pattinson is already in talks about his future film with director...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

psl 7 tickets
5 mins ago
PSL 2022 Tickets – How to buy PSL 2022 Tickets Online?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) will begin on January 27, 2022,...
Khloé Kardashian
5 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian needs her mom Kris Jenner to overcome Tristan trauma

Khloe Kardashian is going through a rough patch in her life these...
8 mins ago
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Aima Baig’s and SIZZLING Dance Video Lit Internet on Fire

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts...
PSL 7
11 mins ago
PSL 7: PCB has named reserve pool of players for HBL PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named a reserve pool of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement