Azaan Sami Khan shares his two cents on the drama Ishq-e-Laa

Azaan Sami Khan made his television debut in Ishq-e-Laa as Azlan, who marries Shanaya Ahmed, played by Sajal Aly. The tragic death of his on-screen wife was depicted in the most recent episode of the drama. And the Ik Lamha singer paid tribute to the masterfully written character on Instagram.

Shanaya, a journalist, ventured into dangerous territory in order to bring justice to those harmed by the corrupt system. She was assassinated in the process. Khan used a photo of her burial bed to relate her problems to real life.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play a husband to such a strong woman. He also recalled all the unsung female heroes failed by our nation through the post. However, as history has often demonstrated, such voices are hushed and relegated to the background.

He went on to praise Aly’s performance and thank her for her “unwavering support.” Finally, Azaan hoped that the serial will serve as a little effort in the transformation that is required for everyone who comes forward to have their voices heard.

Azaan also commended Momina Duraid and Qaisera Hayat for bringing the strong character to life on screen. As well as Amin Iqbal, the director, for a painful but honest portrayal. Finally, he expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support.