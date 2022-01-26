Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 11:30 pm

Baby Amal enjoys outing with Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Amal Muneeb, the cute daughter of actor Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, has got our hearts since her birth with her adorable charm and cuteness. The Khan sisters keep sharing pictures of Amal with their fans. Recently, her Khala (Minal Khan) shared her heart-melting video on Instgaram while enjoying some fun time with her Khalu (Ahsan Mohsin Ikram).

Have a look:

Like her celebrity parents, Amal too enjoys the limelight since her birth and is the apple of the eye of not only her family but the fans too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

 

