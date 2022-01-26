Baby Amal enjoys outing with Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Amal Muneeb, the cute daughter of actor Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, has got our hearts since her birth with her adorable charm and cuteness. The Khan sisters keep sharing pictures of Amal with their fans. Recently, her Khala (Minal Khan) shared her heart-melting video on Instgaram while enjoying some fun time with her Khalu (Ahsan Mohsin Ikram).
Baby Amal is out with Meenu khaala and Ahsan khaalu and she’s having a ton of fun 😍 #AmalMuneeb #AhsanMohsinIkram #MinalKhan pic.twitter.com/AyEfKTn0EcAdvertisement
Like her celebrity parents, Amal too enjoys the limelight since her birth and is the apple of the eye of not only her family but the fans too.
