Baby Amal sings ‘Let it go’, Aiman and Minal applause her baby words

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were spotted at a cousin’s mehndi event last night along with Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, and some close friends. The couple and their adorable munchkin, Amal, were seen enjoying singing jam by the Khudkarz band at their cousin Sara’s Mehendi.

Amal is going to give tough competition to the Khudgarz band as she takes the stage and tries to sing “Let it go” with her baby words while her mum and aunt cheer for the little munchkin.

Little Amal has inherited her parent’s flair for owning the stage and leaves fans in awe with her cuteness.

Have a look:

