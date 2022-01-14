Baby Shark becomes first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views

In November 2020, “Baby Shark” became the most-viewed YouTube video of all time, and little over a year later, it set a new record: it became the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views.

At this point, “Baby Shark” has become a cultural touchstone. I remember singing it in summer camps when I was a youngster, and based on the music video’s record-breaking popularity (produced by the entertainment company Pinkfong), it appears I’m not the only one who will never forget it. (The entire time I’ve been writing this post, I’ve been tapping my foot to the beat in my head.) The song’s impact, however, does not end with the earworm hit. There’s also a Nickelodeon Baby Shark show, a Baby Shark movie, and, yep, Baby Shark NFTs, as you might have guessed.

If you’re interested in learning about additional popular YouTube videos, Wikipedia appears to have a complete collection. As of this writing, the second most-viewed video is Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” which took the top spot before “Baby Shark,” but with 7.7 billion views, it still has a long way to go to catch up to the shark. (I’m hoping that by mentioning another really catchy song, I was able to get “Baby Shark” off your mind for the day.)