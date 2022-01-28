‘Bacha Log Game Show’ gets popular in kids before its launch

‘Bacha Log Game Show’ hosted by Ahmad Ali Butt, became popular in kids before its launch.

The wait is finally over for the ‘Bacha Log Game Show,’ hosted by renowned actor and comedian Ahmad Ali Butt, which will be aired on Pakistan’s # 1 channel, BOL Entertainment.

Pakistan’s # 1 channel, BOL Entertainment, is always entertaining the audience in a new way, and this time the channel management has announced to bring a game show for children for the first time in the history of Pakistan, which will be hosted by one of the country’s most famous actors, Ahmad Ali Butt.

BOL Network has also released some teasers of Pakistan’s first children’s game show, in which host Ahmad Ali Butt is seen entertaining and playing with the kids.

Pakistan’s first kids’ game show, hosted by renowned Pakistani actor and comedian Ahmad Ali Butt, is ready to make an explosive entry tomorrow in which the host of the show will have a lot of fun with the children.

What segments are included in the ‘Bacha Log Game Show’ or how can children participate in this game show? You only need to wait one more day for all of these details to be delivered to you.

The ‘Bacha Log Game Show’ will air every Saturday from January 29 at 5 pm on “BOL Entertainment”, in which the host, Ahmad Ali Butt, will entertain all the audience with his comedy and unique games.