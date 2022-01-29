BB finale: Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan tear up after she paid tribute to Sidharth

Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss 13 competitor, will pay a very special memorial to the late actor Sidharth Shukla during the Bigg Boss finale. She will be seen hugging and crying as she shares the stage with host Salman Khan.

Famed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who remained quite inactive on social media after her rumored beau Sidharth Shukla died on September 02, had appeared in the finale of Bigg Boss.

Shehnaaz shared a close bond with him was deeply affected. The actress first time came to the sets of Bigg Boss after Sidharth’s demise and she couldn’t hold her tears as she saw host Salman Khan. She said, “Aapko dekhkar emotional ho gyi.” She also gave a special musical tribute to the actor.

Check out the promo!