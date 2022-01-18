Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 09:47 pm

Bella Hadid reminises on her late grandfather in a childhood photo

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, the supermodel, paid tribute to her late Palestinian grandmother Khairia Daher Hadid by posting a photo on Instagram.

On Instagram, the model posted a photo of herself and her superstar sister Gigi Hadid, as well as her brother Mohammad Anwar Hadid. Their grandma, who passed away in 2008, is also sitting with them.

“I miss you Teta,” the captions stated on Bella Hadid‘s picture.

However, Mohamed Hadid, Bella’s US-Palestinian real estate businessman, reshared the picture on his Instagram profile. “Bella posted this picture of herself with Anwar and GiGi and the Princess of Nazareth her Tata. ( I miss my Tata),” the caption read. “Bella is aware of her culture and her Heritage. If you are Palestinian .. we should be proud of this amazing county Palestine .. and for sure is.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohamedhadid. (@mohamedhadid)


Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai is named after her grandmother whereas her sister’s middle name is Khair as well.

Anwar Hadid, the youngest of the three siblings, is named after his grandfather Anwar Hadid as well.

