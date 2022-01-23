Bella Hadid says she stopped drinking because she felt she couldn’t ‘control’ herself.

In an interview with InStyle, the model and entrepreneur, Bella Hadid , stated that after her doctor (and medical advisor for her non-alcoholic beverage firm Kin Euphorics) showed her the effects of alcohol on her brain, it became “a lot tougher to pick up the glass.”

“I’ve done my fair share of drinking,” admitted Hadid, who quit drinking six months ago. “I loved booze, and it got to the point where even I started cancelling nights out because I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to control myself.”

She joined Kin as a co-founder and partner in September after discovering that it helped with her anxiety, the brain fog caused by her Lyme disease, and the burnout caused by relentless work and travel. The botanical-infused, alcohol-free seltzer brand claims to improve focus and creativity.

“I don’t feel the need to consume alcohol because I know how it will impact me at 3 a.m. when I wake up with terrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I left high school,” Hadid explained. “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, pain and tension over those few beers that didn’t do much, you know?”

Hadid previously opened up about her mental health when she tweeted photographs of herself crying in November. “Social media is a sham. Please keep it in mind if you are suffering “She penned something.

“You don’t always need to hear that you’re not alone. So, from me to you, know that you are not alone. I see you, I hear you, and I love you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance are not linear, and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of difficulties… it has ups and downs, as well as side to side movement “She continued. “However, I’d like you to know that there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete halt at some time.”

In 2014, the model was arrested and charged with DUI, for which she received six months of probation, 25 hours of community service, and 20 hours of Alcoholic Anonymous meetings, as well as having her licence suspended for a year.