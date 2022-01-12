Bella Hadid wishes her mother happy birthday with adorable pictures

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid wishes her mother on her birthday

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, sisters from the United States, posted childhood images to wish their mother Yolanda a happy 58th birthday.

Gigi took to Instagram to wish her mother a happy birthday by sharing a nice childhood photo with her in her Stories.

She wrote, “Happy birthday mamma!” followed by heart emojis.

Bella, Gigi’s younger sister, also used the Facebook-owned app to send Yolanda her love and best wishes.

She wrote in the caption of the photos, “Happy Birthday Mama” along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Earlier, Famed British singer Zayn Malik has reportedly joined a dating app titled WooPlus after ending his romantic journey with Gigi Hadid, one year after welcoming their daughter Khai.

A video of the singer using a plus-size dating app has circulated online. In the clip, Zayn Malik, who goes by ‘Zed’ on the app, is spotted in a bushy beard in his picture.

Reportedly, the website promises to match users with “big beautiful women”.