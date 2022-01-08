Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 06:35 pm

Ben Affleck reveals he won’t be playing Batman any longer after The Flash

There was a lot of excitement when Ben Affleck has introduced as the next Batman a few years ago.

However, following a string of mediocre reviews and a frightening experience filming The Justice League, the actor has announced that he will no longer play the character after his appearance in The Flash.

Ben stated in a recent interview that he will no longer be playing the character, implying that The Flash will be his final picture as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego. This may put to rest rumors that he was in talks with DC and Warner Brothers to do a solo Batman web series.

Ben Affleck Officially Bidding Adieu To Batman And Gotham City After &#39;The Flash&#39;? Read

Speaking to Herald Sun, Ben said, “I won’t be playing Batman much longer,” adding that he had a “very, very hard experience” working on The Justice League with Joss Whedon, which led to him start drinking again. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Ben had said, “I started drinking too much around the time of Justice League, and it’s a hard thing to confront and face and deal with.” This was the reason that he had initially quit the DC universe, dropping out of his solo Batman film.

Ben did say that his sequences and scenes as Batman for The Flash were the most enjoyable he’d ever had portraying the role and that he believes the creators had finally figured out how to portray him on television.

“I have never said this – this is hot off the presses – but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie,” he revealed. “I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting – different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character,” he added.

