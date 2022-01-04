Ben Affleck unbothered on getting his name mispronounced

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 06:50 pm

Speaking the wrong pronunciation is something that is very common for us in life. Some actors can relate to that such as Ben Affleck, who faces this all of the time.

Last month, while announcing Golden Globe nominations for best supporting actor, Snoop Dogg stammered and called the actor “Been Aff-Fleck,” before quickly apologizing.

Read more: My Daughters Could Hardly Speak When They Met Taylor Swift: ‘They Clam Up’ Ben Affleck

He recently stated that he had no grudge against the 50-year-old rapper for mispronouncing his surname.

“He did get the emphasis a little off, yes,” the Justice League actor admitted during a recent visit on a Show.

The actor also revealed that he has heard several unusual pronunciations of his surname.

“It’s weird because I always grew up and thought, ‘Affleck?'” he said, recounting all of the occurrences. What an obnoxious moniker.’ He explained, “Now it sounds like the duck commercial.”

Read more: Ben Affleck expresses his ‘thanks’ for life’s challenges

“I was always thinking, ‘Why did they do that all the time?'” As the audience erupted in laughter, he added, “And I knew as I started looking through the mail we’d get.”

Read More

15 mins ago
Gigi Hadid shared her new year's photo on Instagram

Supermodel Gigi Hadid had a wonderful New Year's Eve with her daughter,...
1 hour ago
David Bowie's music rights bought by Warner Music

David Bowie's complete library, which spans six decades and includes songs like...
2 hours ago
Sarah Ali Khan shares her love for her mother in an interview

People believe that after marriage the woman has to leave her home...
2 hours ago
John Abrahim tests covid-positive

The list of corona-positive patients increases every day. With people from every...
2 hours ago
Aima Baig nearly catches fire during convert: Watch Video

This week, Aima Baig saved herself from a major catastrophe during a...
2 hours ago
Kim Kradashian is not happy to be neighbors with her ex

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's estranged husband, has purchased a home across the...