Ben Affleck unbothered on getting his name mispronounced

Speaking the wrong pronunciation is something that is very common for us in life. Some actors can relate to that such as Ben Affleck, who faces this all of the time.

Last month, while announcing Golden Globe nominations for best supporting actor, Snoop Dogg stammered and called the actor “Been Aff-Fleck,” before quickly apologizing.

He recently stated that he had no grudge against the 50-year-old rapper for mispronouncing his surname.

“He did get the emphasis a little off, yes,” the Justice League actor admitted during a recent visit on a Show.

The actor also revealed that he has heard several unusual pronunciations of his surname.

“It’s weird because I always grew up and thought, ‘Affleck?'” he said, recounting all of the occurrences. What an obnoxious moniker.’ He explained, “Now it sounds like the duck commercial.”

“I was always thinking, ‘Why did they do that all the time?'” As the audience erupted in laughter, he added, “And I knew as I started looking through the mail we’d get.”