Bigg Boss 15 VIP participant Umar Riaz’s eviction from the house has been widely condemned. The fan has labeled the eviction as ‘unfair,’ and has chastised the producers for being too hard on him. Riaz, who is now out of the house, is overjoyed with the amount of love and popularity he has received since leaving the Bigg Boss house.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Geeta Kapur, who was there to assist Nishant Bhat, picks up on Umar and his violent behavior in the house before his eviction. Geeta even went so far as to say that if she ever needed to see a doctor like him, she would never come to see him.

Umar did not reply to Geeta in the house, but after his eviction, he confronts her. He took to Twitter and responded to Geeta in the most polite way possible. He wrote, “@geetakapur maam, ill tell u my inherit nature. When covid hit all India,i was the one working all day night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health coz that is what I got in inheritance which is to serve and to give and not think about myself.”

His other tweet read, “@geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behaviour in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. Its so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv jus to set a narrative about me.”