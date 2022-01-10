Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 07:59 pm

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz claps back at Geeta Kapur for disrespecting his profession on national TV 

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz claps back at Geeta Kapur for disrespecting his profession on national TV 

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz claps back at Geeta Kapur for disrespecting his profession on national TV 

Bigg Boss 15 VIP participant Umar Riaz’s eviction from the house has been widely condemned. The fan has labeled the eviction as unfair,’ and has chastised the producers for being too hard on him. Riaz, who is now out of the house, is overjoyed with the amount of love and popularity he has received since leaving the Bigg Boss house.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Geeta Kapur, who was there to assist Nishant Bhat, picks up on Umar and his violent behavior in the house before his eviction. Geeta even went so far as to say that if she ever needed to see a doctor like him, she would never come to see him.

Umar did not reply to Geeta in the house, but after his eviction, he confronts her. He took to Twitter and responded to Geeta in the most polite way possible. He wrote, “@geetakapur maam, ill tell u my inherit nature. When covid hit all India,i was the one working all day night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health coz that is what I got in inheritance which is to serve and to give and not think about myself.”

His other tweet read, “@geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behaviour in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. Its so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv jus to set a narrative about me.”

Read More

31 mins ago
Ali Fazal praises Irfan Khan's Urdu dialogue delivery

Ali Fazal used a rare clip from the late actor Irrfan Khan's...
37 mins ago
When Faryal Mehmood faced strong criticism for getting a tattoo

Faryal Mehmood, a well-known Pakistani TV actress, and model got a tattoo...
39 mins ago
Sanjay Dutt has 3 movies lined up for 2022

Bollywood megastar Sanjay Dutt has been out of headlines and from the...
45 mins ago
Drama Review: Sang e mah first episode is nothing short of amazing

Sang-e-Mah, the much-anticipated drama series, premiered its first episode on Sunday. It...
45 mins ago
Age gap? here's Arjun Kapoor replied to trolls 

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often the topics of internet trollers...
51 mins ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home reached the 8th highest-grossing film ever reach landmark of $1.5 billion

After almost a month of its release, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still breaking...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Omicron Variant
50 seconds ago
Sindh reports 39 Omicron cases over two days

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that...
1 crore cash
2 mins ago
IT dept officials found 1 crore cash in the water tank during a raid

On social media, a video is going viral in which IT department...
Malaika Arora
3 mins ago
Photos: Malaika Arora raises the heat in a one-shoulder gown

Fashion icon Malaika Arora is a diva who is famous for her...
7 mins ago
Saboor and Sajal pays tribute to their mother on their weddings

Saboor Aly made headlines lately. She married fellow actor Ali Ansari in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600