Billie Eilish heads to tiktok to respond to Benny Blanco

Billie Eilish responded to Benny Blanco’s ongoing trolling directed at musician Charlie Puth with a TikTok video.

“What do you do all day, Benny?” the Bad Guy hitmaker stated in a brief video on January 7. Exactly the same thing. “It’s the exact same thing.”

Blanco, also known as Benjamin Levin, has been taunting Puth for months on the internet, and the 20-year-old musician was reacting to his videos.

He’d made fun of Puth and said, “Shut the (expletive) up Charlie.”

In November, the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer addressed the disparaging remarks.

“I’m not sure why you’ve been so cruel to me over the last few months,” Puth said to Blanco. “I used to look up to you, and I’m not sure where it all came from.”

“I know why I produced this video because you’re an (expletive) loser, Puth,” the 33-year-old record producer said. “Look at you: you spend your days in a room making TikToks… What the hell is wrong with you, dude?”

Take a look at your locks. You appear to be wearing a toupee or wig of some sort. Get a handle on yourself and get a haircut.”

Meanwhile, many are praising Eilish for her recent support for the artist. “Thank You,” Puth added to the Lovely singer’s most recent video.