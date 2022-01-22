Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 10:47 pm

Blackpink’s Jennie features in Chanel Coco Crush 2022 collection film

Blackpink's Jennie features in Chanel Coco Crush 2022 collection film

Blackpink’s Jennie is featuring as the new face for Chanel’s 2022 Coco Crush Collection.

The artist shared the screen with other models such as Adesuwa Aighewi, Giedre Dukauskaite, Cristiano Palmerini, and Matthew Bell in a short film for the design house, which presented them walking around in a room and taking tries consuming a payphone while presenting off complex pieces from Chanel’s fine jewelry collection.

In the clip, Jennie has a few close-up shots of herself while on the phone.

The singer added an Instagram post, captioned it as: “Some encounters you wear forever,” which is the tagline for Chanel’s short film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)


 

