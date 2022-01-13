Blackpink’s Jisoo makes Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae-in her muse

On Instagram, Snowdrop actor Jung Hae-in posted some images of himself in a suit. Jisoo, his co-star and Blackpink member, took it, he confessed in the post. Fans swarmed the comment area with love and conjecture over whether the two are dating within minutes. While the ratings for their show Snowdrop have been shifting in South Korea, people have recognised the romance between the two. Others, on the other hand, said they had a’sweet’ friendship.

One fan wrote, “Please become a couple in real life!” While another wrote, “This ship is sailing!” A third wrote, “Couple goals right there!”

This isn’t the first time he’s posted a photo shot by the Blackpink member. He’d already posted another with the same caption.

Snowdrop is a historical drama set in 1987, which includes the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a large demonstration that compelled South Korea’s totalitarian government to organise free and fair elections. In December 1987, elections were held, bringing the autocratic Fifth Republic of Korea to an end and the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea into being. Jung Hae-in portrays Lim Soo-ho, who is discovered drenched in blood by Young-Ro (Jisoo). She hides him in her college dorm room, only to discover that he is more than he appears to be. In the midst of political turbulence, the two begin to form a romance.