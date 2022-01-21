BLACKPINK’s Jisoo visits Jung Hae-in on the set of ‘Snowdrop’

The chemistry between ‘Snowdrop’ co-stars Jung Hae-in and Kim Jisoo has been extremely loved by fans despite the hate surrounding the show (@holyhaein/Instagram)

Regardless of the criticism that the JTBC and Disney+ show ‘Snowdrop’ had been receiving since its preliminary broadcast, audiences are still involved in all the content that comes out of the debated K-drama.

The on-air chemistry amongst the characters of Young-ro and Su-ho is expressively draining but still, the fans can’t get enough of the off-screen chemistry that actors Jisoo and Jung Hae-in share together.

If Instagram ever synchronized the posts between Blackpink’s Jisoo who plays the character of Young-ro and Jung Hae-in who plays the character of Su-ho were not enough proof, the duo has become pretty close.

The duo first met on the sets of the show ‘Snowdrop’ but the bts videos say otherwise. The on-screen couple has instantly hit it off and developed a close friendship.

JTBC has declared that the fans don’t have to wait any longer they will air the final two episodes of ‘Snowdrop’ back to back on the same day itself.