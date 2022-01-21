Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 11:59 pm

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo visits Jung Hae-in on the set of ‘Snowdrop’

The chemistry between ‘Snowdrop’ co-stars Jung Hae-in and Kim Jisoo has been extremely loved by fans despite the hate surrounding the show (@holyhaein/Instagram)

Regardless of the criticism that the JTBC and Disney+ show ‘Snowdrop’ had been receiving since its preliminary broadcast, audiences are still involved in all the content that comes out of the debated K-drama.

The on-air chemistry amongst the characters of Young-ro and Su-ho is expressively draining but still, the fans can’t get enough of the off-screen chemistry that actors Jisoo and Jung Hae-in share together.

If Instagram ever synchronized the posts between Blackpink’s Jisoo who plays the character of Young-ro and Jung Hae-in who plays the character of Su-ho were not enough proof, the duo has become pretty close.

The duo first met on the sets of the show ‘Snowdrop’ but the bts videos say otherwise. The on-screen couple has instantly hit it off and developed a close friendship.

JTBC has declared that the fans don’t have to wait any longer they will air the final two episodes of ‘Snowdrop’ back to back on the same day itself.

Read More

2 hours ago
‘I revisit experiences from my own life for Gehraiyaan:’ Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is all set to showcase herself in a...
2 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian criticized for selling her daughter's used clothing

Khloé Kardashian is facing criticism online for selling her daughter's used clothes -...
3 hours ago
Sonam Bajwa Looks Dead Gorgeous in Pastel Lehenga

Sonam Bajwa's Pastel Lehenga Is Everything You Want For A Summer Wedding....
3 hours ago
Ahmad Ali Butt to host "Bacha Log Game Show" presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, “Bacha Log Game Show,”...
3 hours ago
Rio presents 'Bacha Log Game Show" on BOL Entertainment

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, “Bacha Log Game Show,”...
3 hours ago
Sonam Bajwa Gives Major Bridal Goals In Stunning Designer Lehengas

Sonam Bajwa's recent wedding-themed photoshoot depicts exquisite bridal goals. Take a look...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Quetta Gladiators
8 mins ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators, the defending champions, will be seeking to rebound...
18 mins ago
Boston Calling 2022 complete line-up is here!

The complete Boston Calling 2022 line-up is here, and festival managers have...
Multan Sultan
20 mins ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans, the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League...
Pakistan's Massive Tourism Potential Is Just Beginning To Be Discovered: PM
37 mins ago
Pakistan, Iraq sign deal to promote tourism, people-to-people exchanges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq have signed a deal to promote and facilitate...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement