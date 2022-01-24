Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:45 am

Blackpink’s Lisa raises heat backless outfit, BTS Jungkook starts pouting

The BTS boyband and the Blackpink females are two K-pop entertainment groups that are well-known.

Both teams are at the top of their game for so long, and we can confidently say that they deserve all of the love and attention that they are receiving from the public today.

The members of both teams are well-known on social media. Blackpink’s Lisa and Jungkook, on the other hand, are the first two names that come to mind.

What we like the most about Lisa and Jungkook is their desire to offer rare, steamy photographs and videos.

So, what’s the most recent news from their end? While Lisa is bringing the heat in a backless ensemble, BTS Jungkook is spotted pouting like a darling, which we like.

