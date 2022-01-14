Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 02:03 am

BOL House Episode 5 Premiered on BOL Entertainment – WATCH NOW

BOL House Episode 5

BOL House Episode 5 Premiered on BOL Entertainment – WATCH NOW

BOL House Episode 5 Premiered on BOL Entertainment on Friday 14th January on official Youtube channel of BOL Entertainment. Popular host and politician, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, hosted Pakistan’s first Big Boss style show “BOL House”. The episode has amassed attention from wide audience and fans are all praise for the show.

Here is the link to the first Episode:

 

Read More

43 mins ago
Preity Zinta shares a cute picture of her life as a Mother

Preity Zinta is savoring motherhood's magic. In November of last year, the...
50 mins ago
Did Aamir Liaquat slap the girl in a live show?

In Pakistan's most popular program 'BOL House', the girl tried to insult...
1 hour ago
Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora helped Nia Sharma nail the item song, Phoonk Le

Nia Sharma is unquestionably the most striking and sexy actress in the...
1 hour ago
Ayesha Omar enjoys the priceless view of her life in Dubai

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan's showbiz industry,...
1 hour ago
Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Recent BOLD Photoshoot

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...
1 hour ago
Shahid Kapoor is the second love of Mira Rajput

It's all due to Shahid Kapoor that there's a lot of love...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Aima Baig
10 mins ago
10 time Aima Baig Raised the Oomp quotient with SIZZLING PHOTOS

Aima Baig, a gorgeous Pakistani actress, is nothing short of a vision...
Abida Parveen
18 mins ago
Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal warmly greet each other before their performance in Coke Studio Song “Tu Jhoom”

Coke Studio 14, the most anticipated music show of the year, premiered...
Jacqueline Jacqueline Fernandez
27 mins ago
Throwback – Jacqueline Fernandez’s Sizzling photos prove why she’s Bollywood’s hottest ladies ever

Jacqueline Fernandez has left fans gasping for breath! Since her Bollywood debut...
Preity Zinta
43 mins ago
Preity Zinta shares a cute picture of her life as a Mother

Preity Zinta is savoring motherhood's magic. In November of last year, the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600