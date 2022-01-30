Bold Report

Javed Iqbal gets a star-studded premiere

The Nueplex cinema in DHA, Karachi, was hustling and bustling as it hosted a star-studded premiere for Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer ahead of its scheduled release on January 28. Making its mark as the first release of the year, the film revolves around the infamous man who sexually abused and murdered about 100 children in Punjab, and whose story made the headlines in the early 2000s. The cast features Yasir Hussain as Javed Iqbal and Ayesha Omar as a cop in lead roles under the direction of Abu Aleeha. The well-attended affair became the talk of the town as pictures surfaced on the internet, apart from the cast, Hussain’s wife Iqra Aziz too attended the premiere among others. Celebrities including Noor ul Hassan, Faysal Quraishi and his wife Sana, Asad Siddiqui, Azfar Rehman, Wajahat Rauf, Dananeer Mobeen, Srha Asghar, Nadia Hussain, Aashir Wajahat, Shazia Wajahat, Zohra Rahman, Rabya Kulsoom and Nida Hussain among others.

WB by Hemani launches an exclusive range of sports fragrances

Inspired by our cricketing heroes, WB by Hemani has designed exclusive fragrances for sports aficionados, the collection takes inspiration from Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, and Sana Mir, who have set examples with their stellar performances, paving the way for future generations. The launch event unveiled four exciting fragrances fondly named after each athlete ‘Googly’ being the Shadab Khan edition, ‘Bouncer’ being the Hassan Ali edition, ‘Sixer’ being the Imad Wasim edition, and ‘Inspire’ being the Sana Mir edition. The event was attended by several celebrities, as well as Waseem Badami himself, who introduced the fragrance range and shared how each scent had been curated keeping the cricketers’ personalities in mind.

Taylor Swift fires back at Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn’s Remarks against her

In a recent interview, with a reputable Hollywood newspaper, Damon Albarn, Singer and frontman for the English virtual band Gorillaz, made some controversial remarks on many aspects of his life and on the industry, including discrediting highly acclaimed singer Taylor Swift as he said: “She doesn’t write her own songs.” The singer then proceeded to argue that she co-writes her music and that doesn’t really count for much. Upon seeing the interview, Swift replied to Albarn’s remarks and tagged him in the post. “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write all of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and so damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really screwed up to try and discredit my writing,” she went on to write. Swift, who has recently gone through a long legal battle with her previous record label where she lost rights to many of her master recordings, has faced a history of being discredited or vilified in the media, hence immediately garnered immense support from her fans and other artists who were quick to fire back on what is yet another attempt to disrepute the pop star. Albarn later apologised to the artist, taking to his Twitter and explaining how things he said were reduced to clickbait and that he never wanted to discredit her songwriting.