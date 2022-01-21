Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
1 hour ago
Bollywood Highlights: Salman Khan shares teaser of Main Chala, Lata Mangeshkar still in observation in ICU
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone's crimson gown for the Gehraiyaan trailer presentation is reminiscent of Kourtney Kardashian.
2 hours ago
THROWBACK: Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly's Killer Dance Moves Sets Internet ABLAZE
Umair Qazi recently married in a star-studded affair. The Mehendi celebration, which...
3 hours ago
Urfi Javed Flaunts Midriff, Recreates Cardi B’s Iconic Veil Look
Urfi Javed, an actor and reality show competitor, never fails to surprise...
3 hours ago
Blackpink’s Jennie gives an emotional message for Lisa, Watch Video
When it comes to the Blackpink girls, there is no end to...
3 hours ago
Will more TikTokers also become a part of Rabeeca Khan's "BOL Ka Pakistan"?
Leading TikToker Rabeeca Khan has become a part of the BOL Entertainment...
4 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child through a surrogate
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared the joyous news on Instagram on Friday night that...
1 hour ago
Ranveer Singh Can’t Ignore Deepika Padukone In Gehraiyaan: “My Baby Girl Looks Like…”
The trailer for Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan has gone viral. It received a...
2 hours ago
On Thursday, the trailer for Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated film Gehraiyaan, which...
2 hours ago
Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Looked Gorgeous in Recent Photos
The long-awaited trailer for Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan was unveiled yesterday, and it...
