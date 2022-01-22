Bollywood News Roundup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby girl, Katrina Kaif throws major airport style statement
Disha Patani raises the temperature in a groovy twist to Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein
On Saturday, the creators of Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi, released a new song called The Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Groove, which features Disha Patani. Surprisingly, the funky tune chosen by the series' creators is from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film Baazigar. Disha Patani is seen raising the hotness quotient in a fresh and groovy version of the single, which originally starred Shah Rukh and Kajol. Disha Patani is seen dancing...
Deepika Padukone sets internet on FIRE in recent PHOTOS
Deepika Padukone decided to unveil her whole look from the Gehraiyaan trailer launch in a series of images on Saturday, raising the temperature. And, well, the following was full of furious emojis and praises aimed towards Deepika. There was also a special message from Janhvi Kapoor, who seemed to be very charmed by the Gehraiyaan actress' striking red outfit. Deepika joined Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the Gehraiyaan team to virtually unveil the teaser on Thursday, and her look from...
Here is why Priyanka Chopra requested privacy when announced parenthood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all in grins as the couple welcomed their first child together via surrogacy recently. However, as revealed in Daily Mail, the newborn came into the world some 12 weeks earlier than the due date. Read more: Watch Priyanka Chopra’s ‘expecting’ joke resurfaces amid their surrogacy It further stated that the surrogate and the baby girl are still in the hospital due to premature delivery. The fans have been speculating that maybe this was the...
Katrina Kaif throws major airport style statement
Actress Katrina Kaif is one of the most desired actresses in the town and the way she carried herself always turn heads whether it’s a festive look or a casual one. The actress was papped at the airport dishing out a more casual look but making the morning better for many of her fans. Read more: Throwback when Katrina Kaif sizzled in ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was caught on camera making a statement...
Neetu misses Rishi on their wedding anniversary, shares old pictures
Once a beloved couple of Bollywood until death tore them apart, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor were so in love with each other. Read more: Sarwat Gillani shares a fan moment with Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor Rishi tied the knot with Neetu in 1980 and became a perfect example of unconditional love for other celebrity couples. [caption id="attachment_349994" align="aligncenter" width="522"] Image: Instagram[/caption] They remained the power couple till Rishi breathed his last in 2020 and left the Zinda Dil actress with...
Salman Khan, Pragya's ‘Main Chala’ music video is out now!
Main Chala, a new song video starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, has just been released online. Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur are also featured as singers. Pragya runs up to Salman, who is holding the reins of a horse. Pragya puts her arms around Salman and the two begin strolling hand in hand. Visuals of Guru and Iulia singing are interwoven throughout. With the hills in the background and a river flowing next to them, Salman and Pragya gaze...
When Malaika Arora opened up about finding love in 40s
Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it’s okay to fall in love in your 40s. The tweet comes just days after her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor uploaded a photo with her, effectively putting an end to rumors of their breakup. Taking to her Instagram account story the actress shared, “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t...
Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle mourns brother's death, 'Sleep in peace'
Jason Watkins, the brother-in-law of choreographer-director Remo D’Souza, committed suicide at his Yamuna Nagar apartment in Andheri on Thursday, police said, according to news agency ANI. In this case, a case has been filed, and further investigation is proceeding. “Choreographer and director Remo D’souza’s 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper hospital for a post mortem. A case has been registered; further investigation underway,” said Mumbai Police. According...
Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, ‘don't give wind to false news’
Lata Mangeshkar, who was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month due to Covid-19, is still in the intensive care unit. The 92-year-old singer's representative has verified that she is currently receiving treatment in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, and has asked that no "false news" be circulated. On behalf of the family, the spokesperson sought privacy, stating that she is under Dr. Pratit Samdani's continual observation at the Mumbai hospital. ANI reported, sharing a health update of...
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha's Oo Antava in latest edit
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are frequently seen grooving to Indian songs in fan edits made by Indian BTS fans. BTS members are seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number from Pushpa, Oo Anta, in the latest fan edit. Sharing the video on Instagram, the fan page captioned it, “BTS doesn't follow the beat. The beat follows BTS." The video also had the text “The T in BTS stands for Tollywood.” The video is...
When Shah Rukh Khan revealed Karan made a special edit of Kal Ho Naa Ho
Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of Shah Rukh Khan's most well-known and unforgettable movies. The 2003 picture, which came out at the height of the actor's fame, gained him praise and prizes for his portrayal of a terminally ill man with a golden heart. One of the most talked-about scenes from the film is Shah Rukh's character Aman's death. However, Shah Rukh confessed in 2015, more than a decade after the film's premiere, that he never showed that sequence...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby girl, Sources
The huge fan base of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has every reason to be overjoyed. After all, the power couple has only recently begun their new journey as parents. Priyanka and Nick announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy on social media. While they did not reveal the gender of the child, there has been conjecture as to whether Priyanka-child Nick's is a boy or a girl. However, as per a report published in US Weekly, it...
Watch Sushmita Sen sings her favorite Spanish song with daughter
With her daughter Alisah, Sushmita Sen shared a peek of a beautiful mother-daughter encounter. The two can be seen singing along to Sushmita's favorite Spanish song in a video, with the actor calling herself a "proud maa." The mother-daughter combo can be seen singing along to the track La Soledad, a classic Spanish ballad from the 1990s while being driven around in a car in a photo uploaded on Sushmita's Instagram profile. Sushmita begins singing along to the song as...
Watch Priyanka Chopra's ‘expecting’ joke resurfaces amid their surrogacy
Fans are starting to take Priyanka Chopra's 'expecting' joke at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast in a new light now that she and Nick Jonas have had a baby via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra joked on the show, which debuted in November of last year, that they were 'expecting,' before adding, 'to get drunk tonight.' Priyanka said on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, “If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited...
