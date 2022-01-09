Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 06:10 pm
Bollywood News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez’s response on her picture with Sukesh – Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood News Today

Bollywood News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez’s response on her picture with Sukesh – Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal

20:01 (PST)08 Jan

Jacqueline Fernandez RESPONDS after her picture with Sukesh goes viral

After an intimate photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was published, she was thrust into the spotlight this morning. The photo, which showed the two having a romantic moment, has been gaining a lot of attention because it revealed a lot about Jacqueline and Sukesh's relationship. Sukesh is currently incarcerated and is the prime suspect in a $200 million money laundering case. In reality, Jacqueline has been interrogated as part of the investigation. As a result of the...

14:01 (PST)09 Jan

Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal on one month anniversary

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is celebrating a happy one month anniversary with hubby Vicky Kaushal. She took to her Instagram and posted an un-seen picture with her husband and delighted fans on Sunday morning. "Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoji)," Katrina wrote in the caption.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. The newlywed Sanju star also dropped a sweet comment under...

15:01 (PST)09 Jan

Disha Patani makes beau Tiger Shroff drool with new sizzling snap

Actress Disha Patani often takes the internet by storm with her bold pictures and her Instagram handle is full of such pics. This time, she dropped a picture on Instagram donning a pink bikini. Her feet are immersed in water, while she turns her back to the camera, showcasing her toned back and perfect curves. Take a look:   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani) She has undeniably raised the temperature...

10:01 (PST)09 Jan

Shilpa Shetty flaunts her curves in this dazzling sequin saree

One of the most stylish and fit mommies of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty, never fails to impress her fans with her stylish attires. From rocking the kaftan look to making our jaws hit the floor during red carpet events, Shilpa has given us a lot of iconic sartorial moments. Be it a lehenga, gym wear or saree the mommy of two can rock just any outfit with utter grace and style. The actress took to her Instagram and left fans speechless...

18:01 (PST)09 Jan

Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Trip To Dubai

Another day, and the gorgeous Mouni Roy makes another spectacular appearance. Mouni is adored by her admirers as a well-known actress and fashionista. Her drop-dead stunning looks have a habit of causing a stir among her social media admirers. Mouni added a little of glitz to our Sunday by posting a photo of herself in a gleaming golden gown, showing her slim physique. In the strappy piece with the plunging neckline, she appears as stunning as ever. "It was all...

17:01 (PST)09 Jan

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s josh is super high in NEW photo from wedding sangeet

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated a month since their lavish wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple only had love to shower on each other on the occasion, and they took to social media to share some wonderful images. While Katrina opted for a candid snapshot, Vicky posted an undisclosed photo from their wedding sangeet, proving that their wedding festivities were a success. Vicky posted the shot to Instagram and captioned it, "Forever to go!" Vicky is wearing...

17:01 (PST)09 Jan

Anil Kapoor wishes Farah with throwback pictures on her birthday

Anil Kapoor shared throwback images to filmmaker Farah Khan on her 57th birthday on Sunday. Anil took to Instagram to share a picture of a young Farah and Anil laughing together. Anil Kapoor was wearing a brown jacket over a black T-shirt and a black cap in the photo. Farah Khan, dressed in a yellow top and black cap, grinned as she grabbed onto him. The duo was spotted in dark dress at an event in the second photo, which...

06:10 (PST)09 Jan

