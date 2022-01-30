The stage was set, the lights were on, kids arrived with smiles on their faces, and bam – began a happening day at BOL’s first-ever game show for kids, aptly titled ‘Rio presents Bacha Log Game Show.’ The production features four staunch teams competing with each other on the quest to find everyone’s favourite Rio, which turned out to be a leisurely experience for kids participating and also the one’s watching their new favourite show from home, cheering on their favourite teams and partaking in all the fun!

With the first episode airing yesterday on January 29th, the game show has gathered a rather overwhelming response, in-person and online. Being the first-ever only game show solely dedicated to kids in Pakistan, BOL Entertainment Network has kept its word for bringing about fresh content and the success of Bacha Log Game Show is evidence enough as both kids and their parents had an incredible time participating in the game show. Not only was the game show focused on physical activities but also on mental exercises where kids had to face various challenges including Tie The Knot where watching the kids tie their shoe-laces was super fun, Double Shot Double Win, Cricket, Cycle Race, Food Challenge, Guess By Emojis and Spelling Bee Quiz that turned out to be absolute favourites! The teams struggled in different challenges but when it came to the reward, were filled with renewed energy to tackle these contests, and with Rios as the prize, who wouldn’t want to try? The set design alone is enough to bring joy to any child or adult who enters the game showroom, full of colourful art and intricate scenery to set the enjoyable and easy-going mood of the show. The game show was especially lauded by the parents who think it’s a great step to get their kids off the couch and enjoy themselves, all while learning simultaneously.

Hosted by the super-fun host Ahmed Ali Butt, his friendly personality scored him quite the friends and the interactions he had with kids were not only heartwarming but also incredibly fun and entertaining! Kids from all over the city participated, testing their physical and mental strength as they took on exciting challenges throughout the course of the 2 hour-long episode. But who won big at the game show? You’ll have to find out for yourself! You can catch the Bacha Log Game Show every Saturday from 5pm to 7pm and a repeat telecast at 11pm on Saturday and 5pm to 7pm on Sundays!