Boston Calling 2022 complete line-up is here!

The complete Boston Calling 2022 line-up is here, and festival managers have set up some hard-rocking headliners to substitute Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica will be significant this year’s festival, which will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston on Memorial Day from May 27 to 29.

The fans will enjoy a line-up of more than 50 performers, comprising the biggest group of local artists ever accumulated at Boston Calling.

“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic,” Boston Calling CEO Brian Appel said in a press release. “This year’s line-up is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene.”

Rage declared the termination of the first half of their North American tour on Thursday, while RHCP will come to Boston for a show at Fenway Park on Sept. 10.

The 50+ artists on the festival this year, 18 have New England ties, with Appel saying that “it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before.”

Check out the full Boston Calling 2022 line-up below. Set times will be announced at a later date.

Friday, May 27, 2022

Foo Fighters

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers