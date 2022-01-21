Boston Calling 2022 complete line-up is here!
The complete Boston Calling 2022 line-up is here, and festival managers have set up some hard-rocking headliners to substitute Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica will be significant this year’s festival, which will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston on Memorial Day from May 27 to 29.
The fans will enjoy a line-up of more than 50 performers, comprising the biggest group of local artists ever accumulated at Boston Calling.
“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic,” Boston Calling CEO Brian Appel said in a press release. “This year’s line-up is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene.”
Rage declared the termination of the first half of their North American tour on Thursday, while RHCP will come to Boston for a show at Fenway Park on Sept. 10.
The 50+ artists on the festival this year, 18 have New England ties, with Appel saying that “it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before.”
Check out the full Boston Calling 2022 line-up below. Set times will be announced at a later date.
Friday, May 27, 2022
Foo Fighters
Rüfüs Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers
