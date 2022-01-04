Bride-to-be Hiba Bukhari looks stunning on her Mayun; see pictures

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who had made waves online after their first public appearance as an official couple, kickstarted their wedding festivities with a mayun ceremony.

Hiba is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a heavily embellished yellow ensemble, leaving her fans in awe. She shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “This one is for all the fans who were celebrating my mehndi/mayun on insta. But this picture is from my real mayun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

The soon-to-be bride can be seen beaming with happiness in a beautiful yellow outfit. Wearing flower jewellery, the Deewangi star smilingly posed for the camera.

The actress is all set to walk down the aisle with co-star Arez Ahmed and her dreamy Mayun pictures are storming the internet.

Here are few more pictures from the event. Take a look!

Earlier in December 2021, Bukhari took to social media to announce her relationship with Arez by wearing an engagement ring.

The actress, in a heartfelt note, wrote that he is now hers and feels safest in his hands.

“This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash’Allah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

She further added that she feels lucky to be “selected” for the “rollercoaster ride”.

“Looking forward a lifetime with you. Lastly thank you for holding me when I was unable to hold onto myself,” added Hiba in a beautiful post.