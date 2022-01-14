Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 03:54 pm

Britney Spear’s family drama continues with a new member Jamie Lynn Spears, her younger sister

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ younger sister, has slammed the pop star’s behavior as ‘paranoid,’ in an interview.

Britney replied to her sister on Instagram. The 40-year-old wrote a lengthy social media post on Thursday in which she discussed the aspects of her sister’s interview with a private channel that troubled her.

“My sister mentioned two things that both bothered me: how out of control my behavior was. She didn’t spend much time with me 15 years ago, so why are they even talking about it now unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then why would she accuse you of remixing her songs, as the lady indicated… I know it may seem foolish to most people, but my sister was the baby when I composed a lot of my songs. She had never had to work for anything in her life.”

She went on to say, “Everything was always handed to her.”

Britney, on the other hand, expressed her hope that Jamie Lynn’s book “goes well.”

Before signing off, the singer went on to accuse her family of “pulling me down and hurting me all the time, therefore I am disgusted with them.”

