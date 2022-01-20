Britney Spears to regain control of her money as Judge refuses to reserve funds for legal fees

The battle about whether Britney Spears must pay millions in legal fees accumulated by her father when he was conservator of her estate isn’t over, but an L.A. court has ruled that the performer should have control over her money and didn’t permit resources to be preserved in the conservatorship until that’s finally agreed.

Attorneys defending Britney and Jamie Spears, as well as others related to the now-defunct conservatorship, sparred in a tense Wednesday afternoon session before Judge Brenda Penny over charges of misbehavior, press leaks, and who should handle the star’s money.

For the unconverted, there has been a battle over Jamie’s continuing legal fees and whether or not they should be billable to Britney’s estate because of his prior role as conservator.

In a declaration submitted with the opposition, an FBI special agent hired by Rosengart’s firm stated that Jamie’s troubled financial past and accusations made by a security firm whistleblower about tapping Britney’s iPhone and installing a secret audio recording device in her bedroom that was reported by The New York Times.

The Black Box security whistleblower says Jamie consumed money from the estate to pay to investigate some #FreeBritney activists and alleged that evidence shows he mismanaged funds.