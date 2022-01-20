Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 12:23 am

Britney Spears to regain control of her money as Judge refuses to reserve funds for legal fees

Britney Spears

Britney Spears

The battle about whether Britney Spears must pay millions in legal fees accumulated by her father when he was conservator of her estate isn’t over, but an L.A. court has ruled that the performer should have control over her money and didn’t permit resources to be preserved in the conservatorship until that’s finally agreed.

Attorneys defending Britney and Jamie Spears, as well as others related to the now-defunct conservatorship, sparred in a tense Wednesday afternoon session before Judge Brenda Penny over charges of misbehavior, press leaks, and who should handle the star’s money.

For the unconverted, there has been a battle over Jamie’s continuing legal fees and whether or not they should be billable to Britney’s estate because of his prior role as conservator.

In a declaration submitted with the opposition, an FBI special agent hired by Rosengart’s firm stated that Jamie’s troubled financial past and accusations made by a security firm whistleblower about tapping Britney’s iPhone and installing a secret audio recording device in her bedroom that was reported by The New York Times.

The Black Box security whistleblower says Jamie consumed money from the estate to pay to investigate some #FreeBritney activists and alleged that evidence shows he mismanaged funds.

Read More

32 mins ago
Rebeeca Khan returns to BOL Entertainment in a new way!

Pakistan's most popular TikTok celebrity, Rebeeca Khan, has returned to BOL Entertainment in...
44 mins ago
Kylie Jenner gets a permanent restraining order against obsessed fan

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has fortified an enduring restraining order against an obsessed...
50 mins ago
What do you know about Rebeeca Khan's show 'BOL Ka Pakistan'?

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, BOL Entertainment is...
57 mins ago
Foreign exchange reserves plummet to $23.35 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country plummeted by $551...
2 hours ago
Ali Zafar opens up about Meesha Shafi’s ‘self-proclaimed victory’ 

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has spoken out in response to the Lahore...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian looks jaw-dropping in beach pics

Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body as she stretches out in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Camila Cabello
5 mins ago
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music, Ex Camila Cabello Comments “Ur crazy wildcat.”

Shawn Mendes is teasing new music, leading fans to believe that a...
Haris Rauf and MS Dhoni
6 mins ago
Haris Rauf reveals how he got MS Dhoni’s shirt

On his official Twitter account, Pakistan's express fast bowler Haris Rauf recently...
Fans are drooling over Alizeh Shah’s latest pictures
12 mins ago
Fans are drooling over Alizeh Shah’s latest pictures

Alizeh Shah is a Tiktoker and a well-known Pakistani actor. Her performance...
Shaheen Afridi
15 mins ago
PSL 7: I don’t perceive any major weaknesses in the Lahore Qalandars, says Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi is sure that his squad...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement