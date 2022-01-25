Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 09:26 pm

BTS’ Jin delivers strawberries to trainer

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 09:26 pm

Hollywood celebrities are always in the news for numerous reasons, and today is no exception. Among Hollywood’s most prominent newsmakers.

Jin’s supporters have dubbed him the “Starwberry Fairy” since he has been sending the delectable fruits to his loved ones.

BTS member Jin delivered a package of delicious fruit to his personal trainer after delivering strawberries to his expectant sister-in-law.

ARMY has been calling him all kinds of lovely names since then. Jin’s admirers love him for marketing his uncle’s farm, and he’s been dubbed everything from Strawberry Captain to Strawberry Fairy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Read More

41 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will send video greetings instead of attending Prince Philip's burial service

Prince Philip's life will be commemorated at a spring ceremony at Westminster...
1 hour ago
“Saba Qamar Smokes Alot” Nasaaz From Parizaad Makes Shocking Revelation

Controversies are unavoidable in the sector. Every other actor or actress becomes...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s matching style statements

Now that West and Julia Fox are dating, it seemed that the...
2 hours ago
Hadiqa Kiani wants justice for Noor Mukadam

Hadiqa Kiani, a Pakistani singer, and actress resorted to social media on...
2 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill to pay a touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss

On the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale this weekend, Shehnaaz Gill will...
2 hours ago
Ananya Pandey refuses to take Siddhant's jacket, 'Aaj full sleeves'

Ananya Pandey was at Taj Land's End with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Tickets 2022
34 seconds ago
PSL 7 Tickets 2022 – Online PSL Ticket Price

PSL 7 Tickets: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin on January...
Sonam Kapoor
2 mins ago
Watch Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Anant Ahuja reunite after months

After months apart, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor recently had a touching...
Kim Kardashian knows the real meaning of love after Pete Davidson
3 mins ago
Kim Kardashian’s fears Kanye disapproval for Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is allegedly getting increasingly concerned about co-parenting with Kanye West....
Murree
9 mins ago
Tourists stranded in Murree once again amid heavy snowfall

Tourists are once again encountering difficulty following the snowfall in Murree, as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement