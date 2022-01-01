BTS member Jungkook sets a new record with his warm New Year’s wish

Jungkook of BTS is ringing in the New Year like no one else, with his first Instagram post of 2022 becoming the fastest to reach one million likes.

Taking to Instagram, the Euphoria singer posted a selfie and a touching message to say goodbye to 2021.

“The year is ending fast & we are now greeting the new year (Translated into English),” he expressed in the caption of the much-loved photograph.

The 24-year-old K-pop singer showed his gratitude to his fans too. He added, “Thanks to many of you, I was able to spend this year happily w/o hurting my body or mind”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

“Thank you so much. You’ve all worked so hard Everyone let’s not get sick but be happy,” he added.

The ARMY-official group’s fandom couldn’t stop showering love on the singer as soon as the post went live on the platform, helping it reach a huge number in just two minutes.

