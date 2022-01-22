Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 07:56 pm

BTS’ RM’s photos from the Jaehyo Lee Gallery have taken the fans by surprise 

BTS’ RM’s photos from the Jaehyo Lee Gallery have taken the fans by surprise  Photo: Instargam

Members of the K-pop hit band BTS are presently embracing their time off from work. Kim Namjoon, widely known as RM, the group’s leader, used the chance to visit some of his top picks on the agenda.

On Thursday, the Permission to Dance singer astonished his fans by sharing photos from his recent visit to the Jaehyo Lee Gallery in Gyeonggi Province on his Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RM (@rkive)


The stunning sculptures of famous artist Jaehyo Lee are on display in the lovely art gallery. RM, 27, may be seen in the uploaded photos standing in the rock installation alley.

The singer was casually dressed, with a jacket, cap, and a safety mask on his face. He also shared a set of photos from the gallery, which included 3D wooden cylinder sculptures.

BTS’ smash song Butter was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in November of last year.

