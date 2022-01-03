BTS singer Jungkook impresses fans with his boxing skills: Watch Video
Jungkook, the lead singer of BTS, has a vast list of talents, and he just added boxing to his bucket.
The vocalist is known as Golden Maknae — the group’s youngest member – for excelling at everything he does, including singing, dancing, sports, painting, and so on.
The Euphoria singer, on the other hand, is currently concentrating on staying in shape.
On January 2, the 24-year-old K-pop sensation took to Instagram to share a video of his training session.
The video shows the popular singer getting all worked up and throwing some terrific punches at a trainer.
He captioned the video, “ Let’s box.”
ARMY – the group’s official fandom – began fawning over him as soon as the video was posted on the platform.
