BTS’ Suga confirms his ‘full recovery’ from Covid-19: ‘Released from quarantine’
BTS member Suga has’made a full recovery’ from Covid-19, the K-pop group’s agency Big Hit Music revealed on Monday, more than a week after testing positive for the virus. Big Hit Music took to Weverse to announce that his quarantine has ended at midday on Monday. The rapper will be able to resume his normal activities, according to the statement.
The statement read, “Hello, this is Big Hit Music, We would like to inform you that BTS member Suga has made a full recovery from Covid-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3. Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities. Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.”
“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome Covid-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you,” concluded the statement.
View this post on Instagram
Suga also posted on Weverse notifying followers of his health. “Released from quarantine! (grinning face emoji),” he posted on Instagram, according to BTS Weverse.
