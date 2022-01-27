Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 09:52 pm

BTS: SUGA’s pic goes VIRAL; desi ARMYs associate him with Salman Khan of Tere Naam

In the last few days, BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi has been quite active on Instagram.

The rapper, singer, music producer, and composer uploaded photos from his vacation to the United States’ Grand Canyon.

However, a previously unseen photo of him has gone viral on social media. He apparently went to a restaurant with other Korean celebrities for a lunch.

One of them is a stand-up comic. The owner reportedly requested for an autograph, but SUGA rejected it, citing agency policy.

In case you didn’t know, Korean entertainment corporations are rather stringent about fan contacts, and most of them don’t allow casual photographs or signatures.

This is a provision in the contract. SUGA and the comedians were photographed, but the owner could not be seen. Although the original image has been removed, it is still being shared by admirers.

SUGA is dressed in a black suit in the photo. His hair is neatly parted in the center.

He is looking handsome wearing a crisp black suit. Some ARMY members stated that he looked like someone who had come to meet his in-laws for a parents’ meet-up.

Others claimed that is he’s looking like a perfect son-in-law material. Desi ARMY said he looked a lot like Salman Khan of Tere Naam.

 

