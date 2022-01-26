Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:11 am

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung releases a clip from an unreleased heart-breaking romantic song

Trust BTS’ Kim Taehyung to bring on the romance. He recently shared a extract from an unreleased song.

Fans of BTS V went wild as his voice signaled so moving in that clip. The lyrics of the song were, “I see your smile, I smile too I see you cry, I’m c, 9 feet rying too since you’re not here, lost next to my Am all by myself under.”

His song Christmas Tree, which appears on the album Our Beloved Summer, is also a big success. It’s a romantic song as well.

On Instagram, Kim Taehyung presented his unnamed song, dubbed Travel With Me by ARMY. Even so, the BTS ARMY had a nervous breakdown.

While ARMY has no idea what or who inspired Kim Taehyung aka V’s verses, they do know that he is a romantic. After the song Sweet Night, even the BTS members labelled him as a romantic person. To put so much passion into songs like Sweet Night, Christmas Tree, and others.

BTS V, Kim Taehyung, is anticipated to release his mixtape shortly. The ARMY, as well as the general population, are eagerly anticipating it.

He has also had a lot of success on Spotify. His song Christmas Tree topped the Spotify charts in the United States for the first time. BTS is currently on a break. The septet is relaxing and socializing with family and friends.

Winter Bear, Stigma, Singularity, Scenery, and Sweet Night, all by BTS’ Kim Taehyung, are noted for their soulful tone.

 

