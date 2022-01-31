BTS’S Jimin of had appendicitis surgery and tests positive for COVID-19

BTS member Jimin underwent appendix surgery on Monday and tested positive for COVID-19, according to the group’s agency Big Hit Music, which was announced on Weverse.

Big Hit Music updated fans on Jimin’s condition with an official statement posted on the Korean platform that stated, “We would like to give you with the following information regarding BTS member Jimin’s current health status.”

“On January 30 in the afternoon, Jimin experienced severe abdomen ache and a minor sore throat.” “He went to a hospital emergency room for a comprehensive evaluation and also had a PCR test,” according to the statement.

“He visited a hospital emergency room for a full checkup, and also had a PCR test,” it continued. Jimin developed acute appendicitis and tested positive for Covid-19. On Monday, January 31st, he underwent surgery on the advise of his doctor.”

Big Hit also gave medical staff updates, stating that Jimin’s surgery was successful and that he is presently recovering.

“In addition to postoperative care, he will receive a few days of in-patient therapy for Covid-19.” “He is currently suffering from a little sore throat but is recovering quickly, and he had no contact with the other members during the infectious period,” Big Hit explained.

Three other members of BTS, RM, Jin, and Suga, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in December.