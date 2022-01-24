Buckingham Palace should treat Andrew like it did Meghan Markle: Former Royal Officer

Prince Andrew gets another hit, school named after him to get a new name Photo: File

Prince Andrew made it to the headline due to the controversy which stripped him of his military positions and royal benefactions over a sexual assault case against him.

A former royal officer has urged that Buckingham Palace investigate Prince Andrew over allegations, just as they did with Meghan Markle.

Paul Page, according to the Mirror, served in the Royal Protection Command from 1998 until 2004.

He said he lodged three different complaints with royal authorities.

He claimed to be aware of at least a dozen such allegations from coworkers.

Last year, Meghan was accused of misbehavior, according to Page, and Buckingham Palace opened a bullying inquiry against her.