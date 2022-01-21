Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022. 12:53 pm

Camila Cabello sparks reconciliation rumours with ex-beau Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who broke up amicably after two years of dating, are still keeping the friendship alive.

The former couple amazed fans after they had an adorable exchange under Mendes’ new post on Instagram.

The 23-year-old In My Blood singer uploaded a 12-second clip on his social media, jamming out on FaceTime to a demo of a song he’s working on.

“Y’all dig this?” he teased in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

However, his ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, was the first who gave a nod of approval to the singer.

“Ur crazy wildcat,” she cheekily wrote.

Last year in November, after more than two years of dating, Shawmila announced that they have broken up. The pair shared a matching statement, signed “Camila and Shawn,” on their respective Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read.

Also Read: Camila Cabello discusses being “transparent” with Shawn Mendes

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The musicians started dating in July 2019 after Cabello split from then-boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

Earlier in 2015, they released I Know What You Did Last Summer, which hit the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their next duet, 2019’s Señorita, topped Hot 100.

