Cardi B awarded $1.25 million in Libel Lawsuit against YouTuber

According to court records acquired by PEOPLE, a federal jury awarded Cardi B $1.25 million in damages on Monday after finding Kebe responsible for libel, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The verdict came after a two-week trial in which both women testified. Cardi’s publicist has yet to respond.

Cardi accused Kebe of fabricating “malicious” charges about her in a lawsuit filed in March 2019, including that the rapper was a prostitute, cheated on her spouse, took cocaine, and had herpes and HPV.

Kebe allegedly sought to “wreck” her career by making “false” charges against her, according to the Grammy winner.

Cardi claims the “degrading and harassing” comments started in April 2018, when Kebe posted a video on her YouTube account unWinewithTashaK saying Cardi’s pregnancy with Kulture, 3, may result in a kid born with special needs.

Cardi testified in court agaisnt the YouTuber that she became “very suicidal” as a result of Kebe’s reportedly misleading assertions against her.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi said in court, according to Billboard, adding that she also felt “helpless.”

She also said, per TMZ, “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”