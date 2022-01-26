Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 10:36 pm

Cardi B awarded $1.25 million in Libel Lawsuit against YouTuber

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 10:36 pm

According to court records acquired by PEOPLE, a federal jury awarded Cardi B $1.25 million in damages on Monday after finding Kebe responsible for libel, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The verdict came after a two-week trial in which both women testified. Cardi’s publicist has yet to respond.

Cardi accused Kebe of fabricating “malicious” charges about her in a lawsuit filed in March 2019, including that the rapper was a prostitute, cheated on her spouse, took cocaine, and had herpes and HPV.

Advertisement

Kebe allegedly sought to “wreck” her career by making “false” charges against her, according to the Grammy winner.

Kebe allegedly sought to “wreck” her career by making “false” charges against her, according to the Grammy winner.

Cardi claims the “degrading and harassing” comments started in April 2018, when Kebe posted a video on her YouTube account unWinewithTashaK saying Cardi’s pregnancy with Kulture, 3, may result in a kid born with special needs.

Cardi testified in court agaisnt the YouTuber that she became “very suicidal” as a result of Kebe’s reportedly misleading assertions against her.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi said in court, according to Billboard, adding that she also felt “helpless.”

She also said, per TMZ, “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”

Read More

2 hours ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that sets social media on fire

Alizeh Shah Alizeh Shah is a talented young Pakistani actress with a...
2 hours ago
Lady Gaga talks about her intimate scene with Salma Hayek for House of Gucci

Upon the passionate deleted scene, fans will have to take Lady Gaga's...
2 hours ago
Rajkummar Rao clicks her wife's hot photo as he became lovestruck

Rajkummar Rao can't get enough of Patralekhaa, his wife. The couple, who...
2 hours ago
Parizaad: Ahmed Ali Akbar trends top on Twitter

After the second last episode of Parizaad, Ahmed Ali Akbar is trending...
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone Reveals About her and Ranveer Singh's 'disconnecting' process after Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone is now busy promoting Gehraiyaan, her upcoming film. Pinkvilla was...
2 hours ago
WATCH VIDEOS: Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar’s Wedding Festivities Begin With Mehendi and Haldi

Mouni Roy’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Celebrity bride-to-be Mouni Roy to tie the knot...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Juvaria Abbasi wrote a sweet birthday note to her daughter
1 min ago
Juvaria Abbasi wrote a sweet birthday note to her daughter

Juvaria Abbasi is one of the most experienced and senior actresses in...
24 mins ago
Marriyum slams Fawad for discrediting Transparency International report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday slammed down...
26 mins ago
US, Pakistan Navy conduct exercises for maritime security

KARACHI: The US patrol coastal ships USS Squall and USS Whirlwind visited...
Bank of Canada keeps interest rate steady, projecting global GDP growth to moderate
29 mins ago
Bank of Canada keeps interest rate steady, projecting global GDP growth to moderate

OTTAWA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement