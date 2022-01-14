American rapper Cardi B recently shared the tough time she had faced after watching allegations about her made by YouTuber Tasha.

In a court hearing on January 13, the singer gave emotional testimony about her mental health struggle following the blogger’s accusations of Cardi B being a prostitute, drug addict.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” she said that the false allegations badly affected her mental health.

The mother-of-two also suffered from fatigue, anxiety, and migraines from disturbed marital life with her husband Offset.

She further testified, “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”

The WAP crooner also revealed how the defamatory claims affected her relationship with her daughter Kulture and husband.

Moreover, as per the court documents, the rapper said Tasha allegedly used her social media to “promote harmful rumours, defamatory statements, and false information against celebrities” for financial benefit.

She also stated that she felt as though she “didn’t deserve” her baby Kulture, whom she welcomed with Offset in July of 2018.

Recently, Cardi also gave birth to her second child, a baby boy on September 4th.

Cardi B’s latest testimony follows a lawsuit she filed in 2019 alleging that Kebe legally defamed her with dozens of videos featuring alarming claims and charges against her.