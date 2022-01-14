Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 12:31 pm

Cardi B discloses her mental health struggles after defamatory allegations by a YouTuber

Cardi B lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha

American rapper Cardi B recently shared the tough time she had faced after watching allegations about her made by YouTuber Tasha.

In a court hearing on January 13, the singer gave emotional testimony about her mental health struggle following the blogger’s accusations of Cardi B being a prostitute, drug addict.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” she said that the false allegations badly affected her mental health.

The mother-of-two also suffered from fatigue, anxiety, and migraines from disturbed marital life with her husband Offset.

She further testified, “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”

The WAP crooner also revealed how the defamatory claims affected her relationship with her daughter Kulture and husband.

Also Read: Cardi B has a succinct response to ‘YOU’ star Penn Badgley’s appreciative remarks

Moreover, as per the court documents, the rapper said Tasha allegedly used her social media to “promote harmful rumours, defamatory statements, and false information against celebrities” for financial benefit.

She also stated that she felt as though she “didn’t deserve” her baby Kulture, whom she welcomed with Offset in July of 2018.

Recently, Cardi also gave birth to her second child, a baby boy on September 4th.

Cardi B’s latest testimony follows a lawsuit she filed in 2019 alleging that Kebe legally defamed her with dozens of videos featuring alarming claims and charges against her.

Read More

3 hours ago
Naimal Khawar embraces baby Mustafa in affectionate photo

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan, who is currently spending quality time in...
3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo takes his ladylove for a romantic dinner date; see photos

The Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expecting twins, travelled to...
11 hours ago
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan: HOT and SIZZLING Dance Video that lit Social Media on Fire

Amar Khan Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s lovely wedding celebrations have been...
11 hours ago
Sajal Aly looks magnificent in glamorous Bridal Wear

Actress Sajal Aly hypnotizes her fans with her hottest bridal shoot. The...
12 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrates their first Lohri together

Bollywood couple and superstar Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set...
12 hours ago
Sushmita Sen might have adopted a Baby Boy; See Photos

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made a public appearance with her two daughters...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

KWD TO PKR
8 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 14th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
Dia Mirza shares throwback picture from Miss India 2000 pageant.
26 mins ago
Dia Mirza takes a trip down memory lane with this golden throwback photo

Indian actress Dia Mirza took a trip down memory lane on her...
EUR TO PKR
30 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 14th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
GBP TO PKR
42 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 14th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600