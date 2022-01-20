Cardi B pledges to cover the burial fees of all 17 victims of Bronx appartment

Cardi B and New York Mayor Eric Adams have teamed together to cover the burial fees for all 17 victims of a horrific fire that erupted in a Bronx apartment on January 9.

“The Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning performer has committed to covering expenditures, including repatriation charges for some victims buried in The Gambia, through the Mayor’s Fund’s Bronx Fire Relief Fund,” City Hall said in a statement.

More than $2.5 million has been raised for the relief fund, with $1.5 million raised through GoFundMe campaigns.

The aforementioned event was caused by a defective electric space heater, which resulted in a fire.

The smoke spread throughout the premises because the door was not firmly shut. All of the victims died as a result of inhaling the smoke.

“I cannot begin to understand the agony and anguish that the relatives of the victims are facing,” the artist expressed her sympathies to the bereaved families.

“However, I hope that not having to worry about the expenditures of burial their loved ones will assist them in moving forward and healing,” she stated.