Cardi B shares mom duties with her kids!

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 11:54 pm

American pop singer Cardi B is on mom duty as she treats her fans with a glimpse of her morning routine with her kids.

The singer usually shared sweet moments of her life with her kids, especially her daughter Kulture and son, whom she shares with her husband, Offset.

Read more: Cardi B shares a cute post about her second child

Turning to Instgaram, the Please Me rapper shared a photo of her morning routine with her children, which started with preparing a milk bottle for her baby boy around 6 a.m.

Following that, the mother of two dropped a few clips of herself feeding her child.

Have a look:

“Now he’s awake and full energy while I have NONE… feed, burped, changed,” she wrote.

Read More

9 mins ago
Throwback: TikTok star Hareem Shah’s swimming video sets internet on fire

Throwback when TikToker Hareem Shah‘s swimming video went viral, She had shared...
18 mins ago
Katrina Kaif Flaunts Sabyasachi Mangalsutra With Denim Shorts

Have you seen Katrina Kaif's most recent Instagram photos yet? We've got...
23 mins ago
Britney Spears' plans for family reconciliation revealed: source

Following the Jamie Spears conservatorship fight, sources have revealed some light on...
43 mins ago
Prince Andrew's 'atrocious attitude' exposed toward royal workers

Experts have revealed Prince Andrew's startling attitude toward royal servants. Former Kensington...
55 mins ago
Indian singer Sonu Nigam tests positive for COVID-19

Acclaimed Indian singer Sonu Nigam has been diagnosed with Covid-19 along with...
1 hour ago
Mehwish Hayat shares hilarious pic in mustache to compete Fahad Mustafa

Lollywood star and ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist Mehwish Hayat is a complete powerhouse of...