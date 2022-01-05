Cardi B shares mom duties with her kids!

American pop singer Cardi B is on mom duty as she treats her fans with a glimpse of her morning routine with her kids.

The singer usually shared sweet moments of her life with her kids, especially her daughter Kulture and son, whom she shares with her husband, Offset.

Turning to Instgaram, the Please Me rapper shared a photo of her morning routine with her children, which started with preparing a milk bottle for her baby boy around 6 a.m.

Following that, the mother of two dropped a few clips of herself feeding her child.

Have a look:

“Now he’s awake and full energy while I have NONE… feed, burped, changed,” she wrote.