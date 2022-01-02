Celebrities New Year Resolutions !!!

Another year, another life lesson. New Year’s Day is a time for reflection. After the past two years, let’s just say we’ve never been quite so ready to flip the calendar to welcome a new beginning. But some of us all wary of what the New Year will bring. Can we perhaps, see the trailer for 2022, before we buy the calendar? BOLD got in touch with your favourite celebrities who are looking at the coming 365 days more optimistically and giving us some major inspirations too.

Faysal Quraishi

As 2021 comes to a close, I hope we leave behind all that is stopping our country from reaching its full potential, including the hatred, intolerance, mob mentality, misogyny, and every evil that has caused sorrow nationwide, adding to that the difficult years we’ve had during the pandemic. The Sialkot incident where a Sri Lankan manager was lynched was the height of intolerance and this was just one incident among many. We have so much more to learn as a society. We need to leave behind the mistreatment of women and children. Let us suffer no more. Let the New Year bring an opportunity for us to grow out of archaic mentalities and may the years ahead deem us better than we ever were before.

Danish Taimoor

I want to be true myself, and I want to see my nation prosper in all aspects. I also want to see cleaner streets in Pakistan and less pollution this coming year.

Ahsan Khan

This year try to be close to nature and your loved ones; take a hike (or even a stroll), watch a sunrise or sunset with someone you love, or take that extra lap around the park with your dog. The fresh air will do you good! Being in nature, or even viewing scenes of nature, reduces anger, fear, and stress and increases pleasant feelings. Exposure to nature not only makes you feel better emotionally, but it also contributes to your physical well-being, reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and the production of stress hormones. The last two years were tough so it’s time that you should not take yourself, others, or this planet, for granted.

Sonya Hussyn

I would really like to be more emotionally sound and rational this year. I have always struggled with indecision and now that I’ve been given an opportunity to reflect, I’d like to just grow this year, emotionally.

Hira Mani

I don’t want to exhaust myself in earning money, taking up projects or becoming a bigger star. I want to celebrate each and every money of this year by cherishing what I have in life; my children and Mani. I want to stay happy, thank GOD for whatever he has bestowed me with. I could have not imagined the amount of respect and love I have earned through the years now it’s the time to keep calm and enjoy with my family.

Mansha Pasha

To think less as in to not obsess over things, love myself more, accept myself as a human with flaws and imperfections who strives to be better but can never be perfect and that’s ok!

Yasir Hussain

I want to speak my truth and not fear anybody or anything. Happy New Year everyone!

Syed Jibran

My biggest resolution is to make no more ridiculous New Year resolutions because they are never honoured.

Amar Khan

Now that we are off from the pandemic loop, it’s time to be kind to yourself and others especially. Trust God’s plan and try striking an equilibrium in everything. Happy New Year! See you at movies!