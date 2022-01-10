Celebrity arrest: Masha Diduk was arrested in Las Vegas

Masha Diduk, who plays Jeff Lowe’s wife’s nanny in the Netflix series Tiger King, was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this month. The arrest was made after she was allegedly found stealing a $5,000 candelabra from a bar.

A woman was seen walking away with a $5,000 candelabra from a private dining room at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas last July.

A few moments later, the same woman was seen leaving the casino with the stolen item on her forearm.

According to police reports, security was able to obtain the name of the suspect in the video. As well as her license plate, using the valet ticket she used, and then successfully matched Diduk’s social media posts from the time of the incident to the scene.

Diduk, 26, was then apprehended by Wynn security and charged with grand larceny.