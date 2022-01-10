Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:10 pm

Celebrity arrest: Masha Diduk was arrested in Las Vegas

Masha Diduk, who plays Jeff Lowe’s wife’s nanny in the Netflix series Tiger King, was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this month. The arrest was made after she was allegedly found stealing a $5,000 candelabra from a bar.

Read more: Who is Patricia Cornwall, an actress arrested for Delta Incident

A woman was seen walking away with a $5,000 candelabra from a private dining room at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas last July.

A few moments later, the same woman was seen leaving the casino with the stolen item on her forearm.

Read more: Devin Ratray, actor of Home Alone arrested on Wednesday

According to police reports, security was able to obtain the name of the suspect in the video. As well as her license plate, using the valet ticket she used, and then successfully matched Diduk’s social media posts from the time of the incident to the scene.

Diduk, 26, was then apprehended by Wynn security and charged with grand larceny.

Read More

1 hour ago
Star John Stamos is in ‘utter shock’ after the death of his friend Bob Saget

After learning of his co-star and close friend Bob Saget's tragic passing...
1 hour ago
Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget, the American comedian who made millions of people laugh as...
1 hour ago
Nora Fatehi's Photos in leopard bodycon dress Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi is a workaholic in every sense of the word, and...
2 hours ago
Sami Khan starrer Lafangey to hit screens soon

Pakistani actor Sami Khan starrer Lafangey will hit the cinemas this year,...
2 hours ago
South Korean actor O Yeong-su bags the first Golden Globe award for Korea

On Monday, South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who plays Player 001 in...
2 hours ago
Kardashians under hot waters after old clip with 'racist' remarks went viral

Internet users seem to boycott the new Kardashians show after an old...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ranbir Kapoor
4 mins ago
Ranbir Kapoor says his ex-girlfriend used to destroy his awards after fights

Ranbir Kapoor once said that when he and his partner got into...
15 mins ago
PPP announces to start Kissan March on January 21

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party on Monday announced to kick-off Kissan March against...
USD TO PKR
35 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 10th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Saboor Aly
36 mins ago
Netizens label Ali Anari and Saboor Aly ‘DESPERATE COUPLE’ after kissing pictures Go Viral

Along with her better half, actor Ali Ansari, actress Saboor Aly, now...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600