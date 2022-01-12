In Pakistan’s entertainment business, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are a power couple. People admire them for their accomplishments and like watching them interact.

Fans go crazy every time Sajal and Ahad appear together on TV, from Yaqeen ka Safar to Dhoop ki Deewar. Their wedding was a fan favorite, with fans adoring their wedding photos as well as Ahad and Sajal’s siblings’ closeness.

However, this time fans were a bit disappointed when Ahad Raza Mir did not appear at the wedding of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari.

On the same day, Ahad Raza Mir was attending another wedding. He was seen dancing and having a wonderful time in Dubai with his family.

Fans were undoubtedly dissatisfied and had many questions. However, the Pakistani internet rushed to the rescue, as memes began to flood the internet.

Fans of Ahad and Sajal insisted that their brother-in-law Ahad attend Saboor’s wedding. Here are a few “family pictures”.