Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 06:03 pm

Check out funny memes with Ahad attending Saboor Aly’s wedding

Saboor Aly

Memes on Ahad attending the wedding

In Pakistan’s entertainment business, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are a power couple. People admire them for their accomplishments and like watching them interact.

Fans go crazy every time Sajal and Ahad appear together on TV, from Yaqeen ka Safar to Dhoop ki Deewar. Their wedding was a fan favorite, with fans adoring their wedding photos as well as Ahad and Sajal’s siblings’ closeness.

However, this time fans were a bit disappointed when Ahad Raza Mir did not appear at the wedding of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari.

Funny Memes Pour In With Ahad Attending Saboor-Ali Wedding

On the same day, Ahad Raza Mir was attending another wedding. He was seen dancing and having a wonderful time in Dubai with his family.

Funny Memes Pour In With Ahad Attending Saboor-Ali Wedding

Fans were undoubtedly dissatisfied and had many questions. However, the Pakistani internet rushed to the rescue, as memes began to flood the internet.

Fans of Ahad and Sajal insisted that their brother-in-law Ahad attend Saboor’s wedding. Here are a few “family pictures”.

Funny Memes Pour In With Ahad Attending Saboor-Ali Wedding

Funny Memes Pour In With Ahad Attending Saboor-Ali Wedding

Funny Memes Pour In With Ahad Attending Saboor-Ali Wedding

 

Read More

29 mins ago
Ranveer Singh desires to get lost in wife Deepika's hair, see reaction!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known for their social media Affection,...
1 hour ago
Hareem Shah Spotted with HUGE Amount of MONEY

Hareem Shah, a TikToker, has posted a video of herself in which...
2 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez to Salman Khan: Bollywood celebrities were spotted with love bites

Jacqueline Fernandez to Salman Khan: Bollywood celebrities were spotted with love bites...
2 hours ago
What Ranveer Kapoor Commented on On Deepika Padukone's Selfie?

Deepika Padukone's face is capable of launching a thousand ships. So we...
2 hours ago
Gal Gadot to produce and star in Alfred Hitchcock's To Catch a Thief remake

Gal Gadot will feature in To Catch A Thief, a new version...
2 hours ago
Osman Khalid Butt calls out ad agencies for normalizing cheating in marriages

Actor Osman Khalid Butt recently raised a question concerning the mobile advertisements...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

coins
7 mins ago
Govt to issue commemorative coin on UET Lahore 100th anniversary

KARACHI: The Government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin...
Ali Zafar
7 mins ago
Ali Zafar and Gul Panra’s song ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ crosses 52m views on YouTube in three months

Since its debut in September 2021, Ali Zafar's first Pashto song has...
13 mins ago
Rupee recovers for second straight day after SBP measures

KARACHI: The rupee recovered against the dollar for the second straight day...
Mira Rajput
13 mins ago
Mira Rajput shows how a holiday with kids begins and ends

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, showed her fans how her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600