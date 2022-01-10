Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 08:24 pm

Check out Rebel Wilson unbelievable transformation!

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson’s transformation!

Rebel Wilson, an Australian actress who is still on her transformation path, ran in 2022 with a series of stunning images promoting her continuous health routine.

The 41-year-old, who has lost a staggering 35kg (77lbs) since declaring a ‘year of health’ in 2020, took to Instagram to share her latest photos and a video. “Rebel Rising 2022,” she captioned it.

The actress and comedian looked stunning in a two-piece aquamarine sportswear set, which suited the infinity pool she was standing in front of flawlessly.

The actress wore no make-up, her hair was tied back into a high ponytail, and she gave the camera a gorgeous look.

Her most recent post drew a lot of praise from her fans and followers, with many expressing their admiration for the Australian actress.

“My inspiration! I lost 50lbs in 2021 and I hope to lose 50 more this year!,” one fan wrote, while another simply wrote: “DAMN.” Another added: “Wow, you keep killing it with dedication.”

