Chef Gordon Ramsey have no plan to hang his coat yet

Gordon Ramsay, the renowned celebrity chef, has stated that he has no intentions to retire from the kitchen anytime soon. He intends to make 30 more seasons of Hell’s Kitchen.

The 55-year-old chef indicated in a recent interview that he has no plans to retire. Stating, “You have not seen the end of me.” Never underestimate the strength of an elderly person.”

“I got consumed in this profession in my early 40s,” Ramsay stated when questioned about finishing up Hell’s Kitchen after its upcoming 21st season. Then how do I go back in time and become extraordinarily strong and fit? I began participating in triathlons and completed my first Ironman in Hawaii at the age of 43. So now, at the age of 55, I’m as fit as a fiddle.”

“Can I continue on?” he inquired, adding, “… I can go on for another 30 seasons.” “Believe in me.”